Wifi device young lad fears for life after attack

Police in Zomba are hunting for assailants who hacked a 17-year-old student who came into limelight last week for developing a WiFi device.

Stuward Nankhumwa says he now fears for his life after the assailants threatened to kill him if he did not disclose how he developed the gadget.

Nankhumwa said the attackers were brandishing guns and were putting on black masks.

He said the gang asked him to reveal how he developed the device but he could not explain since he was traumatised.

They left him with cuts on his face.

He was expected to leave on Wednesday for a scholarship at the Malawi University of Science and Technology (MUST).

His reported the matter to Zomba Police Station.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!