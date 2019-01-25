Police arrest lawyer Ndhlovu again for suspected forgery, impersonation

Lilongwe-based private practice lawyer Patron Ndhlovu is again hitting the headlines for wrong reasons after being arrested by Malawi Police Service in Mzuzu city for impersonating Mzuzu chief resident magistrate Gladys Gondwe.

According to Mzuzu Police Station assistant spokesman Paul Tembo, the lawyer is alleged to have produced court orders to defraud Central Poultry and Food Products Ltd of money in excess of K16 million through banks.

He is also accused of forging court orders to dupe companies into paying him money.

The lawyer was reported to police by National Bank of Malawi after getting suspicious with the documents.

Ndhlovu of Makuta and Company has since been charged with forging a judicial or official document contrary to Section 358 of the Penal Code.

He faces 10 years imprisonment if convicted.

Last year, the same lawyer was arrested by Fiscal police on suspicion of obtaining money by false pretence.

According to court documents of criminal case number 406/17, Ndhlovu was charged with three counts of alleged intentions to deceive and defraud a company of over K5 million.

Ndhlovu, 38, is one of the two legal practitioners Malawi Law Society (MLS) disciplinary committee recommended for disbarment and prosecution.

He comes from Traditional Authority Mtwalo in Mzimba.

