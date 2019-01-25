Malawi Olympic Committee in preps for Tokyo games

The Malawi Olympic Committee says it has intensified preparations for next year’s Olympic Games to take place in Tokyo, Japan.

Malawi Olympic Committee (MOC) spokesperson Kathyrina Phiri said Malawi intends to send representation in six sporting disciplines including the Malawi Under 20 Women’s Football Team and the Malawi Under 23 Football Team which is meeting Zambia next month.

Phiri added that the committee is in serious talks with the corporate world to assist in camp training of disciplines like judo, boxing, swimming and running.

Malawi has not been fairing well at the Olympics in the past years since boxer John Masamba managed to get bronze way back.

“It’s possible for Malawi to do better if athletes work hard in training. Right now athletes are training in districts, towns and cities but we will try all our best to make sure they prepare thoroughly before sending to Tokyo,” explained the spokesperson.

