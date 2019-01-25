Coaches in a quest to safeguard their jobs

The Coaches Association of Malawi has said it will do everything possible to help its members from unceremonious sackings.

Spokesperson for the association, Aubrey Nankhuni, said the association wishes its members to have meaningful job security as coaches and that coaching should be respected as a career.

Nankhuni observed that a good number of coaches fall into the trap of being sacked without being paid as a result of signing contracts which they do not fully understand.

“We want to see coaching as a respectable career. We want to encourage coaches to pay membership fees to the association and whenever they secure a coaching job with any club, they should always contact the General Secretary Davie Mpima for proper guidance before signing the contract.

“There has been haphazard sacking of coaches over the past years. This time we want to help our members whenever they face problems with clubs that have contracted them,” explained Nankhuni.

More than ten coaches including Rodgers Yasini, Eliya Kananji, Alex Ngwira, Charles Manda, Christopher Nyambose and Francis Songo were axed in the 2018 season due poor performance of the teams they were coaching.

Meanwhile, a number of Super League clubs are in the hunt for coaches to take them through the 2019 season.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :