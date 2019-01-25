Dausi warns of naming, shaming corrupt officers in Police, Immigration, Prisons.

January 25, 2019 Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times 3 Comments

Government has conceded there is rampant and uncontrollable corruption in police, the Immigration and prison departments and minster of Homeland Security Nicholas Dausi has warned officers that he would start naming and shaming those involved in graft.

Dausi: For enhanced security

Dausi said this when he opened a senior management meeting on Thursday at Victoria Hotel in Blantyre for all the departments heads under his ministry.

“The rampant corruption is denting the image of the government as well as paralyzing public services to the people,” he said.

The minster warned the government would not sit back and watch as officers in the departments continue to get involved in graft.

“The government will deal with you if caught,” he warned.

Dausi, therefore, urged all departments under his ministry to enhance security and conceded that lack of resources is hampering their work.

“We still have a long way towards establishing a secure and efficient Homeland Security that is responsive to the needs and aspirations of the people,” he said.

Dausi acknowledged that: “During the course of exercising your duties, there are a number of challenges that impede your progress. These include; old and dilapidated offices, lack of office furniture and inadequate funding for operations, among others.”

Some senior government officials who attended the  meeting included deputy minister Charles Mchacha, secretary for Homeland Security Samuel Madula, deputy Inspector General of Police Duncan Mwapasa,  director general of Immigration and Citizenship Services  Department Masauko Medi and chief commissioner of Malawi Prisons Wandika Phiri.

Wazahhh
Guest
Wazahhh

If you have to ‘warn’ and not go ahead to mention their names then we have a problem. We need to be bold and call out bad behaviour and corruption if we are to move ahead as a country.. Amwenye and their corrupt practices included.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
10 minutes ago
Maunits
Guest
Maunits

Mr. Dausi it is too late to serve Jerusalem. Three months to go to vacate that position as Homeland minister. You can not name and shame corrupt officials now where were you all this time shame on you. We will be voting for the right govt come 21 May 2019 not manyaka awa tikuwaonawa

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
10 minutes ago
chimanga
Guest
chimanga

Why dont you shame Karim and Maliseche first?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
14 minutes ago

