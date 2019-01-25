Dausi warns of naming, shaming corrupt officers in Police, Immigration, Prisons.

Government has conceded there is rampant and uncontrollable corruption in police, the Immigration and prison departments and minster of Homeland Security Nicholas Dausi has warned officers that he would start naming and shaming those involved in graft.

Dausi said this when he opened a senior management meeting on Thursday at Victoria Hotel in Blantyre for all the departments heads under his ministry.

“The rampant corruption is denting the image of the government as well as paralyzing public services to the people,” he said.

The minster warned the government would not sit back and watch as officers in the departments continue to get involved in graft.

“The government will deal with you if caught,” he warned.

Dausi, therefore, urged all departments under his ministry to enhance security and conceded that lack of resources is hampering their work.

“We still have a long way towards establishing a secure and efficient Homeland Security that is responsive to the needs and aspirations of the people,” he said.

Dausi acknowledged that: “During the course of exercising your duties, there are a number of challenges that impede your progress. These include; old and dilapidated offices, lack of office furniture and inadequate funding for operations, among others.”

Some senior government officials who attended the meeting included deputy minister Charles Mchacha, secretary for Homeland Security Samuel Madula, deputy Inspector General of Police Duncan Mwapasa, director general of Immigration and Citizenship Services Department Masauko Medi and chief commissioner of Malawi Prisons Wandika Phiri.

