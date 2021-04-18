Police arrest Mainja of the infamous Pest Chem B1 on K6.2 bn scandal
The police in Lilongwe have arrested Mr. Martin Mainja of Pest Chem B1, a company implicated in the 6.2-billion-kwacha audit report on Covid-19 funds.
According to the audit report, the company was awarded contracts to fumigate Capitol Hill and State house at inflated prices.
Our inside source at Lilongwe police says, Mainja was picked at about 5pm at airwing in Lilongwe and will later be moved to area 30 police headquarters.Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
The way Malawian authorities reason exceedingly amazes me, who must be arrested between the one handpicked for dubious business deal or the one responsible for handpicking? it seems either I may be the one who is lost here or something is very wrong with authorities
Arrest ministers too
Cast down your idols.Success is not having money.Yuo can climb up the ladder and find there is nothing up there except vanity.This why some of us are not fezzed up for riches.Chalo nimazgola chikazgola Gamphani pa Nkhamanga. Any way God uses the troubles to show what your identity is..You can not save God and money at the same time.
Kunamiza anthu. Akuti amanga anthu omwe amachita oversee. Zangazanga Chikhosi is the one overseeing thisbrotten system and Chiponda Kandodo overseeing the task force yet they are still working. Mbusayu ndi wabodza palibe chichitike akungofuna ma demo asachitike
Tiyeni nanga mabwana aliku? Simumati task false yonse idapakula nawo. Musakondere tufuna chilungamo
I heard he is friend to the powers that may be.
He is just a scapegoat. Arrest the elephant which is still free. Who are the shareholders in that company. Lift the veil and check who is behind and hiding in the shadows of this company. This man is is just a scapegoat when real crooks are lying low. Arrest the elephant in the room. Who ever gave him that contract had a choice to seek for an alternative cheaper company. Instead they went on with the contract. On the hierarchy of rogues ,this man is the bottom. Arresting these rogues should be from Top to bottom and not the opposite.
It takes two to tango, where are his counterparts in the racket? He should not be the only one arrested. Those who handpicked him without following laid down procedures for public procurement should also spend time in a cooler.
Just a conduit for Chakwela, Assemblies of God in action.
Optics iyi kuti ikamakwana 8pm akhale ndi narrative. It will only mean something if these people are prosecuted expeditiously.. osati milandu adjourn mpaka 15 years…..aah