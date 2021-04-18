Police arrest Mainja of the infamous Pest Chem B1 on K6.2 bn scandal

The police in Lilongwe have arrested Mr. Martin Mainja of Pest Chem B1, a company implicated in the 6.2-billion-kwacha audit report on Covid-19 funds.

According to the audit report, the company was awarded contracts to fumigate Capitol Hill and State house at inflated prices.

Our inside source at Lilongwe police says, Mainja was picked at about 5pm at airwing in Lilongwe and will later be moved to area 30 police headquarters.

