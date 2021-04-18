Arrest galore in K6.2 bn COVID-19 funds abuse scandal:  Mzati Nkolokosa behind bars

April 18, 2021 Nyasa Times Reporter 9 Comments

Malawi Police in Blantyre have arrested former director of information Mzati Nkolokosa, Department of Immigration and Citizenship Services deputy director-general, Pedusiane Makalamba, principal accountant Keith Chikonda, and Blantyre City Council chief fire officer, Prescott Sailesi for their implication in the K6.2 billion investigative audit report on Covid-19 Response Funds.

Nkolokosa arrested

However, Malawi Police Service national spokesperson James Kadadzera has said that they are releasing a media statement on the arrests soon.

The arrest comes hours after police in Lilongwe arrested Mainja of Pest Chem B1.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
5 2 votes
Article Rating

Sharing is caring!

Follow us in Twitter
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
9 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Amfumu
Amfumu
4 hours ago

Kandodo should also be arrested.

0
Reply
Ginimbi, the illuminate, the likes of Bushiri
Ginimbi, the illuminate, the likes of Bushiri
4 hours ago

Something is not adding up it seems this 6.2 billion was released as a trap to flash out DPP operatives. You can agree with me that most people who had a clear access to this thievery were DPP connected. Eish MCP mwawaseweratu anzanu apa, ine kudabwa kuti nazimaso Mkaka yamuphonya pati phuma lake limene lija, 21st century politics, so deadly!

0
Reply
Mbuya
Mbuya
4 hours ago

Why not arrest Kandodo? Where is Chiponda in all this? Where is the audit report for the army and police? Going for small fishes in civil servants is nothing but a smokescreen from the fake accent pastor!

0
Reply
James
James
4 hours ago

Wa Ku Canaan Uja wayambika !!

0
Reply
Nyosi
Nyosi
6 hours ago

Mwaiwala kapado ijayi yaku mulanje Central ndi andale ena monga kandodo etc

0
Reply
BigMan
BigMan
6 hours ago

Arrest them all your Excellency.

0
Reply
Mbuya
Mbuya
6 hours ago

Mzati yo mumangomukhumba. Can you also arrest Kandodo who ‘borrowed’ covid funds for the south african trip? Useless MCO.

0
Reply
Zeze
Zeze
7 hours ago

What about nundwe?

0
Reply
Zoona zenizeni
Zoona zenizeni
7 hours ago

Akufuna kupusitsa anthu kuwopa ma demo. Arrest Chiponda and Kadzako..arrest Suleman

0
Reply
shares
9
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
Police arrest Mainja of the infamous Pest Chem B1 on K6.2 bn scandal

The police in Lilongwe have arrested Mr. Martin Mainja of Pest Chem B1, a company implicated in the 6.2-billion-kwacha audit...

Close