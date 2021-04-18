Arrest galore in K6.2 bn COVID-19 funds abuse scandal: Mzati Nkolokosa behind bars
Malawi Police in Blantyre have arrested former director of information Mzati Nkolokosa, Department of Immigration and Citizenship Services deputy director-general, Pedusiane Makalamba, principal accountant Keith Chikonda, and Blantyre City Council chief fire officer, Prescott Sailesi for their implication in the K6.2 billion investigative audit report on Covid-19 Response Funds.
However, Malawi Police Service national spokesperson James Kadadzera has said that they are releasing a media statement on the arrests soon.
The arrest comes hours after police in Lilongwe arrested Mainja of Pest Chem B1.Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
Kandodo should also be arrested.
Something is not adding up it seems this 6.2 billion was released as a trap to flash out DPP operatives. You can agree with me that most people who had a clear access to this thievery were DPP connected. Eish MCP mwawaseweratu anzanu apa, ine kudabwa kuti nazimaso Mkaka yamuphonya pati phuma lake limene lija, 21st century politics, so deadly!
Why not arrest Kandodo? Where is Chiponda in all this? Where is the audit report for the army and police? Going for small fishes in civil servants is nothing but a smokescreen from the fake accent pastor!
Wa Ku Canaan Uja wayambika !!
Mwaiwala kapado ijayi yaku mulanje Central ndi andale ena monga kandodo etc
Arrest them all your Excellency.
Mzati yo mumangomukhumba. Can you also arrest Kandodo who ‘borrowed’ covid funds for the south african trip? Useless MCO.
What about nundwe?
Akufuna kupusitsa anthu kuwopa ma demo. Arrest Chiponda and Kadzako..arrest Suleman