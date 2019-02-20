Police arrest man for intimidating person with albinism

February 20, 2019 Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times 3 Comments

Malawi Police in Nkhotakota have arrested a 36 year old man for intimidating a person with albinism.

Chihana -Chimala: Confirmed the arrest

Central region police spokesperson Noriah Chihana Chimala said Stain Matope threatened to sell off the person with albinism.

“The person with albinism was walking and the suspect shouted to him that one day he would sell the person with albinism,” said Chimala.

She said other people who heard Matope say that reported him Khunga police in the district where he is being held.

Matope hails from chief Chikowi’s area in Zomba.

 

Collins
Guest
Collins

Could you please go down and find the root of all these. Arrests and convictions will not save these people. Killing the market would…….

2 minutes ago
2 minutes ago
NACHISALE
Guest
NACHISALE

ZAFIKA POVUTA ABALE

37 minutes ago
37 minutes ago
Karim Mbava ya Chimwenye.
Guest
Karim Mbava ya Chimwenye.

That’s the best you can do. Mxiiii

38 minutes ago
38 minutes ago

