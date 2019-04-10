Police arrest man for likening Malawi First Lady to a cartoon on Facebook

Malawi Police in Blantyre have reportedly arrested a man for “insulting” First Lady Gertrude Mutharika.

Nyasa Times understand that that the man identified as Tumpale Mwakibinga was arrested on Tuesday in Ndirande Township after she liked First Lady to a cartoon in his one of the social media posts.

National Police Spokesperson Inspector James Kadadzera asked for more time before commenting on the matter.

The arrest has caused a heated debate on various social media platforms.

Some of the people continue making defamatory and slanderous comments online afainst the First Lady on her fashion sense.

However, the majority are blaming the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) of abuse of power and taking Malawians back to one party dictatorial system of government.

Others say the arrest is draconian and a threat to free speech.

Social media users continue posting images of the Mrs Mutharika with texts considered offensive to the first lady.

