Police arrest man for likening Malawi First Lady to a cartoon on Facebook

April 10, 2019 Elijah Phimbi-Nyasa Times 16 Comments

Malawi Police in Blantyre have reportedly arrested a man for “insulting”  First Lady Gertrude Mutharika.

First Lady Mrs Gertrude Mutharika

Nyasa Times understand that that the man identified as Tumpale Mwakibinga was arrested on Tuesday in Ndirande Township after she liked First Lady to a cartoon in his one of the social media posts.

National Police Spokesperson Inspector James Kadadzera asked for more time before commenting on the matter.

The arrest has caused a heated debate on various social media platforms.

Some of the people continue making defamatory and slanderous comments online afainst the First Lady on her fashion sense.

However, the majority are blaming the ruling Democratic  Progressive Party (DPP) of abuse of power and taking Malawians back to one party dictatorial system of government.

Others say the arrest is  draconian and a threat to free speech.

Social media users continue  posting images of the Mrs Mutharika  with texts considered offensive to the first lady.

Patricia
Guest
Patricia

A Nyasatimes taponyanitu cartoonyo tiiwone nafenso titsuke m’maso tisafere fungo.

46 minutes ago
46 minutes ago
NYABINGHE WARRIOUR
Guest
NYABINGHE WARRIOUR

kkkkkkk koma guyz koma imeneyi ndi nkhani yomangirana

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Mangochi kabwafu
Guest
Mangochi kabwafu

Dictatorship at work. What law has this person broken?

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Rad Sillo
Guest
Rad Sillo

Hahahahahahaha….Rango. hahahahahahahahahahahaha

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
kishobeh
Guest
kishobeh

mukuchedwa nazo izi wait until 21 may you will regret.

2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Atsotsi
Guest
Atsotsi

No need to add aword,what aperson can say,only that its not avideo,otherwise children would enjoy by watching that would be video.Ladies when walking out please ask ur spounces to check on you,and tell them to remove their sun gogs inoder to tell u the truth…ndatsamwidwa ndi maungu ine mtangowona mamawa….mtamtamtaaa..mtamtamtaaaaa..!

2 hours ago
2 hours ago
NYO
Guest
NYO

TANGOKAMBILANANI…KULI NKHANI ZIKULUZIKULU. ..MUCHEDWAPO NAZO IZI

2 hours ago
2 hours ago
BigMan
Guest
BigMan

But if she dresses like a cartoon, why cant we say she dressed like a cartoon?

2 hours ago
2 hours ago
DPPEXIT
Guest
DPPEXIT

Tell us first which Cartoon it is for us to appreciate the gravity of the offence

2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Martin
Guest
Martin

If you’re a public figure and enjoy the limelight, then you should expect such things as well. Though not right to a certain extent but that’s the way it is all over the world in the likes of Trump, May, Macron etc. So dpp, don’t be silly-just laugh it off, it’s democracy at work and that’s why she luckily became a first lady because of the same work of democracy.

2 hours ago
2 hours ago

