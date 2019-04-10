Police arrest man for likening Malawi First Lady to a cartoon on Facebook

Malawi Police in Blantyre have reportedly arrested a man for “insulting” First Lady Gertrude Mutharika.
Nyasa Times understand that that the man identified as Tumpale Mwakibinga was arrested on Tuesday in Ndirande Township after she liked First Lady to a cartoon in his one of the social media posts.
National Police Spokesperson Inspector James Kadadzera asked for more time before commenting on the matter.
The arrest has caused a heated debate on various social media platforms.
Some of the people continue making defamatory and slanderous comments online afainst the First Lady on her fashion sense.
However, the majority are blaming the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) of abuse of power and taking Malawians back to one party dictatorial system of government.
Others say the arrest is draconian and a threat to free speech.
Social media users continue posting images of the Mrs Mutharika with texts considered offensive to the first lady.
Dictatorship at work. What law has this person broken?
mukuchedwa nazo izi wait until 21 may you will regret.
But if she dresses like a cartoon, why cant we say she dressed like a cartoon?
Tell us first which Cartoon it is for us to appreciate the gravity of the offence
If you’re a public figure and enjoy the limelight, then you should expect such things as well. Though not right to a certain extent but that’s the way it is all over the world in the likes of Trump, May, Macron etc. So dpp, don’t be silly-just laugh it off, it’s democracy at work and that’s why she luckily became a first lady because of the same work of democracy.