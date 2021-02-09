Police arrest man on attempted rape on biological mum

Malawi Police in Ntcheu have arrested a 39-year man for attempting to rape his own biological mother.

He has been identified as Lisa Master who allegedly attempted to rape his own 71-year old biological mother.

Ntcheu Police spokesperson, Hastings Chigalu, says Master committed the offence at Kanjati village in TA Kwataine’s area in the district.

According to Chigalu, the accused used to stay with her mother but only chased her for denying his sexual advances forcing the woman to seek a home in a nearby village.

But on the said day, police say Master followed her to a nearby field where he allegedly started to force himself on her.

But, some passersby heard screams and rescued the lady before surrendering Master to police.

However, during interrogation, Master told the police that the act was only misinterpreted claiming he was fighting her over mangoes.

Police has since said that Master will be taken to Ntcheu Senior Resident Magistrate soon to answer charges of attempted rape contrary to section 134 of the penal code.

