Suspended Maneb boss gets court bail

Embattled suspended director general of Malawi National Examination Board (Maneb) and three others have been given court bail.

The Zomba Senior Resident Magistrate Court has granted Gerald Chiunda, and three others bail in the MSCE leak case.

The four were charged with failure to exercise due care and attention in relation to the security of national examination materials in accordance with the Maneb Act.

The court has ordered since Chiunda and two others to pay a bail bond of K100, 000 cash whereas the fourth accused person has been asked to pay a bail bond of K50,000 cash.

The court has also ordered the four to produce sureties of K200,000 non-cash.

In addition, they have been ordered not to interfere with state witnesses and any investigations of the case.

They have also been ordered to be appearing at the Eastern Region Police on Monday at 9am every two weeks and have been ordered to surrender their travel documents.

