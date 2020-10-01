Police arrest man whose girlfriend was petrol burnt in a lodge: Slapped with murder charge
Malawi Police Service have arrested the boyfriend to a 24-year-old woman who was found burnt in a lodge at Mount Pleasant in Blantyre and later died in hospital.
Blantyre Police spokesperson Augustine Nkhwazi confirmed that the arrested man Umair Ayub, 23, a Malawian of Pakistani origin who has been formally charged with murder at Blantyre Magistrate Court.
This was after his girlfriend, identified as Kulsum Mohemd; left home n September 26 to meet Ayub in Limbe, Blantyre.
The two agree to have a discussion at an executive lodge in the city.
“Ayub claims that minutes after arriving at the lodge, he left the room to buy water outside and on his return he found the girlfriend burnt with petrol,” said Blantyre police spokesperson.
Nkhwazi said police arrested Ayub for “further interrogations.”
The deceased father Mohemd Hussein Shakih from Mpingwe said Ayub visited his home to inform them that his daughter was burnt but fell short of explaining how she was burnt.
“We are heartbroken,” he said while sobbing, “she was our only daughter.”
Shakih said his family wants justice, accusing the police of being doggy in the way they are handling the matter.
Ayub is currently remanded at Thyolo prison.
Passing comments on race when someone has died just shows how racist and unhuman the posters are.
Is this Not Murder by the Boy he might have made the Girl Preganant and did not agree to Marriage or the Child that why he Burnt the Girl to Ash
This is so sad. However,ndikoyamba kunva mmwenye akudandaula kuti apolisi sakugwira bwino ntchito chifukwa zili kwaiko. Akhala akugwililira atsikana athu,kutibela ma contract,katangale ndi zina zambiri ife anthu okuda nkumalira kuti apolisi sakuthandiza iwo nkumati ziko ndi wanu ndalama ndiwathu
Amwenye okhaokha kuphana. Amwenye okhaokha dating each other. Zimangovuta koma nafe timafila akazi achimwenye.
