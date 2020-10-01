DPP calls for executive emergency meeting as Nankhumwa holds rally Sunday

October 1, 2020 Green Muheya - Nyasa Times 10 Comments

The main opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) secretary general Glesdler Jeffrey has called for a national governing council (NGC) meeting to be held this Saturday to discuss among other things the route map to the party’s convention.

Jeffrey: Calls for an  emergency executive meeting as DPP prepares  for convention to replace Mutharika

Jeffrey said the meeting will agree on when the party can hold the convention which will shape the direction of DPP.

“All we want is a convention to elect a new party president and leaders so we can have a new direction,” she said.

After the NGC meeting, Leader of Opposition in Parliament and DPP vice president (South) Kondwani Nankhumwa has planned a public rally on Sunday in Bangwe, Blantyre.

Nankhumwa is expected to comment on issues surrounding Mutharika’s attempt to remove him as leader of the opposition and  replace him with Francis Kusaila.

There are also reports that DPP plans to expel Nankhumwa from the party.

DPP recently appointed a Functional Review Committee chaired by vice-president (Eastern Region) Bright Msaka and is expected to present its report on October 31 2020

Based on its report the party’s leadership will discuss the way forward.

Political analyst Humphrey Mvula has said there is “toxic relationship” among party members.

He said DPP risks to be relegated to the dustbin of political history is it fails to manage its succession process.

10 Comments




Guideon
Guideon
2 hours ago

To show that you are real leader why don’t you just give up that position and concentrate on national matters as MP rather than fight for the war that you know for sure that you are wrong, no one choose you as a leader of opposition according the stand of the Malawi Parliament of choosing opposition leader in Malawi and the way you are acting it shows that you are greedy and don’t forget you are the same person who gossiping about Chilima so that you can be next president of the party see how you end up now, you… Read more »

0
Reply
Wakuphili
Wakuphili
2 hours ago

Dont fool yourselves Nankhoma has a larger following than you think.

0
Reply
Alamu Pumani Mwakalamba
Alamu Pumani Mwakalamba
3 hours ago

Munamulawitsa galu wanjala chifupa and sangataye fupalo. That is the problem when you give dzitsiru unduna and u president. Munthu has questionable degrees and MSCE with 37 points. Olo with quota system sangapange qualify. Galu kumugoneka pa mattress?

2
Reply
Chiswa B
Chiswa B
3 hours ago

Why cant DPP learn from UDF and AFORD? These parties are history now because of what Peter is exactly doing

0
Reply
The Knight Templar
The Knight Templar
2 hours ago
Reply to  Chiswa B

The you dont have the full picture. Actually if DPP will die its because of this Nankhumwa guy.

0
Reply
Zatukusila
Zatukusila
3 hours ago

It’s time for nankhumwa to be kicked out of the party, he seems to be an enemy 9f rebuilding dpp.

1
Reply
Bauleni12
Bauleni12
3 hours ago

Nankhumwa is not leadership material. He is very far from it. Who honestly thinks Nankhumwa can lead the party to success against Chakwera or chilima. Let’s not fool ourselves.

3
Reply
Mwakula Mwatha
Mwakula Mwatha
4 hours ago

Nankhumwa cannot be trusted, asowe! He should join achina Manganya ndi Kaliati ku NGO ya UTM

1
Reply
Elube
Elube
4 hours ago

Elect a new leader? This woman will be the next one to be fired.

1
Reply
Boris Johnson
Boris Johnson
4 hours ago

Eish…. koma ku mtambomtambo. Kungompasa Bwande bwantasa zolankhula basi.

0
Reply
