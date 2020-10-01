DPP calls for executive emergency meeting as Nankhumwa holds rally Sunday
The main opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) secretary general Glesdler Jeffrey has called for a national governing council (NGC) meeting to be held this Saturday to discuss among other things the route map to the party’s convention.
Jeffrey said the meeting will agree on when the party can hold the convention which will shape the direction of DPP.
“All we want is a convention to elect a new party president and leaders so we can have a new direction,” she said.
After the NGC meeting, Leader of Opposition in Parliament and DPP vice president (South) Kondwani Nankhumwa has planned a public rally on Sunday in Bangwe, Blantyre.
Nankhumwa is expected to comment on issues surrounding Mutharika’s attempt to remove him as leader of the opposition and replace him with Francis Kusaila.
There are also reports that DPP plans to expel Nankhumwa from the party.
DPP recently appointed a Functional Review Committee chaired by vice-president (Eastern Region) Bright Msaka and is expected to present its report on October 31 2020
Based on its report the party’s leadership will discuss the way forward.
Political analyst Humphrey Mvula has said there is “toxic relationship” among party members.
He said DPP risks to be relegated to the dustbin of political history is it fails to manage its succession process.
Dont fool yourselves Nankhoma has a larger following than you think.
Why cant DPP learn from UDF and AFORD? These parties are history now because of what Peter is exactly doing
The you dont have the full picture. Actually if DPP will die its because of this Nankhumwa guy.
It’s time for nankhumwa to be kicked out of the party, he seems to be an enemy 9f rebuilding dpp.
Nankhumwa is not leadership material. He is very far from it. Who honestly thinks Nankhumwa can lead the party to success against Chakwera or chilima. Let’s not fool ourselves.
Nankhumwa cannot be trusted, asowe! He should join achina Manganya ndi Kaliati ku NGO ya UTM
Elect a new leader? This woman will be the next one to be fired.
