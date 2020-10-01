Chakwera’s next stop Mozambique, Tanzania:  Malawi leader pledges economic cooperation with Zimbabwe

October 1, 2020 Paul Chamdimba Nkhoma -Nyasa Times 6 Comments

Malawian President Lazarus Chakwera on Wednesday pledged economic cooperation with Zimbabwe so as to improve the welfare of the two countries.

President Mnangagwa proposes a toast to his Malawian counterpart President Lazarus Chakwera while Zimbabwe Vice President Constantino Chiwenga looks on at a State banquet held in honour of the visiting Malawian leader at State House in Harare. — Photo by Tawanda Mudimu, The Herald

Chakwera was speaking at  a State banquet hosted by Zimbabwean  President Emerson Mnangagwa  at the State House in Harare on Wednesday night.

At the banquet, the Zimbabwean President presented a bouquet of flowers to Malawian First Lady Monica Chakwera on behalf of First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa.  The Malawian First Lady  Monica Chakwera celebrated her birthday on Wednesday.

Chakwera will hold bilateral talks with his Zimbabwean counterpart Mnangagwa, whose regime has come under international spotlight for gross human rights abuses.

On his part, Mnangagwa  was defiant according to quotes reported by state-owned The Herald newspaper: “ Those who prefer confrontation, anarchy, delinquency, civil disobedience and peddling falsehoods in a bid to unseat democratically elected Governments have no place in our country and indeed in the SADC region.”

Zimbabwe leader stressed the need to strengthen economic ties between Harare and Lilongwe.

He said Chakwera’s visit to Harare affords the two nations “an opportunity to refocus our cooperation in the areas of trade, agriculture, mining and social services. “

Said Mnangagwa: “Zimbabwe is ready to host the next session of the Joint Permanent Commission to enhance our socio-economic collaboration and identify new areas of cooperation.

“It is important that we leverage on the natural resources within our countries to grow our economies and improve the quality of life of our people.”

In line with the SADC Industrialisation Strategy and in the context of the African Continental Free Trade, the President said cooperation between Zimbabwe and Malawi, two countries that share cultural and geographical ties, will lead to a more prosperous and empowered Africa.

The President said Malawi and Zimbabwe should enhance private sector business exchanges and cooperation as well as cooperation between small and medium enterprises.

Officials from the two countries are working to establish a Zimbabwe-Malawi Business Forum to facilitate increased trade cooperation.

The Zimbabwe trip is Chakwera’s second State visit since he assumed office in June this year, the first being a day-long visit to Lusaka, Zambia last week.

The visit will be followed by Tanzania and Mozambique in what State House has described as “solidarity visits.”

Presidential press secretary Brian Banda confirmed that President Chakwera “will have a day-long visit to Mozambique next Tuesday and later Tanzania.”

Malawi borders Tanzania to the North, Mozambique to the South and East, and Zambia to the West.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
6 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Mangochi Kabwafu
Mangochi Kabwafu
2 hours ago

That’s what we call REAL leadership, full of vision. Hallo nkhalamba ku Mangochi ko?

0
Reply
Jah
Jah
2 hours ago

Economic cooperation with Zimbabwe my foot!!!!!!! You can’t even buy a bottle of water there!!!

0
Reply
Bauleni12
Bauleni12
3 hours ago

Munthu wavala mask koma chimphuno chili pamtunda, a Chakwera Opanda olo mask. Zero social distancing. Mukatenga Covid Ife tiseka bola osatimanga

0
Reply
Andy
Andy
2 hours ago
Reply to  Bauleni12

Ali pa dinner

0
Reply
Mdala
Mdala
4 hours ago

Yes Mr President, under the previous governments the relationship with our neighbours have been for too long neglected!
We need free trade zones, trade corridors, cheaper excesses to the ports and trading hubs in the region, in order to be globally competitive, to strive in our business and finally create jobs! Let’s hope your meetings and negotiations resulting in actions! We are tired of lip service and sweet talks!

0
Reply
Tippex is king
Tippex is king
4 hours ago

Look closely at the picture! What do you see?

0
Reply
shares
6
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
DPP calls for executive emergency meeting as Nankhumwa holds rally Sunday

The main opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) secretary general Glesdler Jeffrey has called for a national governing council (NGC) meeting...

Close