K4.5m award for Malawi journalists in girls and women rights prominent reporting – Plan International

Exceptional journalists who have reported well on girls and women rights will on Saturday be decorated with half a million kwacha each at a Malawi Institute of Southern Africa (Misa)-Malawi chapter courtesy of Plan International.

The cash prizes will be in the categories of print, electronic and online.

According to a media statement, Plan International and Misa Malawi have signed a three year pact for girls and women rights prominent reporting.

“We are glad that Plan International Malawi has come to encourage girls and women rights reporting. This agreement will create specialization, willingness and passion in reporting issues about girls and women,” said MISA Malawi Chairperson Teresa Ndanga during the signing ceremony.

In her remarks, Plan International Malawi’s Country Director Phoebe Kasoga said it was exciting to work with the media for a cause that underscores the need to recognize and uphold rights of girls and women.

“We expect survivor-centred approach to girls and women rights reporting. We look forward to professional reporting on issues about girls and women. We are ready to work with the media in the protection of girls and women,” said Kasoga.

Meanwhile, MISA Malawi is holding the annual media awards this Saturday at the Capital Hotel in Lilongwe to recognize and award outstanding journalists in various categories.

The annual gala failed to take place in May in compliance to Covid-19 measures.

