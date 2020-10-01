Malawi Boxing Association to fill vacant seat of SG

The Malawi Boxing Association (MABA) executive will meet this Saturday to discuss important issues including the vacant position of General Secretary.

The position of General Secretary fell vacant when Elia Kamphinda Banda stepped down some time back.

The association says the meeting was supposed to take place last Saturday but it did not have enough funds for transport of members; some of whom stay in Mzuzu and Blantyre but have to travel to Lilongwe for the meeting.

President for MABA, Pyson Likagwa, said now everything is in place for the meeting to place this Saturday.

“We have an executive meeting this Saturday. High on the agenda is filling the vacancy of General Secretary. We will have to bang heads to find an acting G/S either from within the current executive or from outside.

“We had some financial problems but now all is set and all members have been officially informed about the meeting,” explained Likagwa.

