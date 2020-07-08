Police arrest man with 6 bags of Indian hemp

Malawi Police Service in Mangochi are keeping in custody Mario Makweche, 49 for allegedly possessing of 6 bags of Cannabis sativa, a narcotic herb commonly known as Chamba, contrary to Regulation 4 (a) as read with Section 19 of Dangerous Drugs Act.

Mangochi Police Public Relations Officer, Inspector Rodrick Maida, confirmed Makweche’s arrest, saying the police rounded the suspect up after they received a tip off from well-wishers who believed that the suspect cultivated the Indian hemp at his home.

He said police are yet to establish the weight of the illicit herb which has since been confiscated and yet to be transported to Bvumbwe Research Station for examination.

“We arrested the suspect who is believed to have cultivated it at his home village, Chimesya in Traditional Authority Mponda in the district,” said Maida.

He thanked the public for their cooperation in providing the police with relevant information which has led to the successful arrest of the suspect.

“We are very thankful because it shows that there is cooperation between the general public and Mangochi Police Station,” Maida said, adding that it was pleasing that the police and the public share information leading to arrests of suspects.

Makweche confessed before the police that he has been dealing in the Cannabis sativa cultivation and selling for seven years.

He admitted that he grows some on his own while some supplies come from Ntaja and Balaka.

Makweche is expected to appear before the court soon after all paperwork for his case is done, according to Maida.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!