Malawi cabinet picks under ‘battery of scrutiny’, says President Laz
Prime Lazarus Chakwera has said he has put to a“ battery of scrutiny” the picks of ministers in cabinet positions before naming his full government team after winning the presidential election last month.
Chakwera in a briefing released on Wednesday said the ministers he has picked together with vice-president Saulos Chilima would be a “well-balanced team” of high-performing servant leaders who will bring forth the fruits of their Tonse Alliance governance philosophy.
“I know you are anxious to hear an announcement of the new cabinet. In part, this is because I myself gave you the expectation to hear this announcement no later than my inauguration on July 6.
“But on second thought, Dr. Chilima and I decided to subject the list to another battery of scrutiny in order to be doubly sure that we are offering Malawians a well-balanced team of high-performing servant leaders who will bring forth the fruits of our Tonse Philosophy,” said Chakwera.
The Malawi leader has thanked Malawians for their patience with the “ rigorous process”, assuring that he will be announcing the cabinet “any day now.”
Chakwera said having promised to form a cabinet of no more than 30 members, of which no less than 12 are to be women, the number of qualified people under consideration exceeds the number of cabinet portfolios.
“For this reason, the task requires considerable thought and prayer on our part and will require understanding and trust on yours. What is certain is that we will still need the remarkable men and women who end up not getting a cabinet appointment this time around to be put to good use elsewhere in the service of Malawians.
“ This is because the work of draining the swamp, clearing the rubble, overhauling the rotten systems of the state, and building new systems cannot be the preserve of Cabinet Ministers alone,” he said.
Presidential aide Sean Kampondeni has since indicated that preparations for swearing-in of the appointed Cabinet Ministers are also being finalised.
The President had only named a partial cabinet in which vice-president Saulos Chilima, who was sworn-in alongside Chakwera was named as minister of economic planning and development, and public sector reforms.
Chilima played an important role in the re-run of the controversial “Tippex election”, coming together with Chakwera to form the opposition Tonse Alliance that ultimately unseated ex-president Peter Mutharika.
Felix Mlusu was named as Malawi’s finance minister. He was previously managing director of Nico Holdings Plc, a financial company with interests in Malawi, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia and Mozambique.
Chikosa Silungwe, another lawyer involved in the court case forcing the election re-run, was named as Malawi’s attorney general. Silungwe previously worked at Malawi’s Law Commission and has a doctorate in Law from the University of Warwick, UK.
Richard Chimwendo Banda was named as minister of homeland security.
Chakwera won the election re-run with almost 59 percent of the vote. The country’s constitutional court had ordered a re-run over “widespread irregularities”, including the use of correction fluid to tamper with tally sheets.
Malawi became only the second country in sub-Saharan Africa to have presidential poll results overturned in the courts, as Kenya did in 2017.
Mr President we have all the patience to wait FOR OUR TSOGOLO LATHU LOWALA CABINET. assure us that you will not be changing them like Police officers. But listen to us. please! please! Sir, this son in-law should be sent to the farm or looking after cattle somewhere, remember its ‘Tonse alliance’. nepotism, conflict of interest, etc. Dont be greedy. we trust you.
Malliki, can you match the qualities of Kampondeni and Mgeme Kalilani in speech writing? If the President has relations that are qualified for particular jobs, let them be offered such jobs, other than offering non-qualified relations. Kampondeni has so far shown the world that he is up to the task. His writing style equals Dr. Ken Lipenga,not nyansi zinali ku State House posachedwapazi.
First it was the appointment of Minister of Justice without consulting him first. His decline was a shaming response. Then came a switch over from universal fertilizer subsidy budget to targeted subsidy budget. Then came another switch over of inaugural ceremony from Bingu stadium to Kamuzu Barracks just hours before the time. Then this unfulfilled promise of appointing cabinet before the 6th of July. These things that may look insignificant to you are very significant tips of the iceberg.
Upresident wanji wochitira mnyumba mwawo, pakhomo pawo ndi pamtundu pawo? State matters should not personalised like assemblies of god used to be. IMO chakwera has personalised government and set the bar very low. Plus he already failed to keep his campaign promises on universal subsidy, on k100, 000 tax free band, on cabinet by 6 July. This guy has not worked in an office at all, no experience, no dexterity. Atupele is being vindicated
Oh and it has been two weeks yet and this govt has gone back on their words, made u-turns, cabinet turn downs, broke their manifesto promise.. the list of embassements keeps rising. But at least I guess they get to get pictured like they are doing something, do workshops, visit offices, and make speeches as if those rhetorics are what will develop this country. What is your govt growth strategy? Are you going to maintain DPPs infrastructure led growth? How is those targeted fertilizer subsidies going to be operationalized? How are you going to create those 1 million jobs? We… Read more »
Full of performative and rhetorics, but all I can see is two individuals with no tangible policies, afraid of naming cabinet cos they can’t balance all the people they have to appease. Unable to rise to the pandemic band social economic challenges we are facing. We don’t want rhetorics we want policy direction, rehashing the same covid economic measures that the previous govt put in place, and doing 24hrs u-turns tells me this is shambles
Keep hiding that you are disagreeing on cabinet. Zikaphulika, muzatiuza.
Presidential aide zapachibale.
And so the Minister wa Justice is more important than Minister of Health.
Set your priorities right Mr President
Presidential aide is already a son in law. Let’s not take the country back to what the previous governments have done.
A Mlaliki, whilst I do agree with you that we should not take this country back to the days of nepotism, let’s not forget examples made in the USA where late President Kennedy’s Attorney General was none other his own biological brother, Robert. Similarly, one (or two) of Donald Trump’s aides is (are) his daughter Ivanka, his son-in-law Jared Kushner as well as his own biological son Donald Jr. I am not saying we should be aping whatever the Western countries do, but, come on, fellow Malawian, let’s give our new President a breathing space! If he brings on board… Read more »
Trump, the USA President, employed his daughter, his son in law, at White House to help him with other things in the Presidency duties. At first stance, l was against Donald Trump idea, but later on analyst explained why he had done that appointment. If America, a Democrat country, Donald Trump did appoint his daughter, and his son in law, what can stop, Malawi President Dr Chakwera doing the same. The point is to have someone who knows you well (in this case, Chakwera’s Son in law) and whom you can trust and cannot abandon you or forsake you in… Read more »
That is why the White House has become dsyfunctional and Trump is going to lose elections. How can the same people who accused Mutharika and DPP of nepotism support such blatant acts of nepotism by Chakwera. Malawi is DOOMED!
Just because trump did it doesn’t mean it is correct. Free your mind from colonisation. In Malawi It’s always family members that have caused problems and one already wrote this. For HKB it was the Tembos and Kadzamiras. Bingu it was APM. JB it was her son’s. A PM his in laws. That is why it’s better to leave them out. It’s not hate just sound advice
Nonsense, just because its Trump its the right thing to do so? That guy is insane, why did George Bush ro Obama not do it? Even in a senior position, thats a very dangerous move because its very difficult to rebuke whenever something has gone wrong, in fact, Chakwera is positioning himself in a very tight corner.
I only hope you are not suggesting that our President thinks like Trump???????
The problem is that you don’t know even the meaning of Aide to the President.