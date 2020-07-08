Malawi music legend Giddes shot in the arm by FDH Bank’s K2m donation
FDH Bank Limited of Malawi has donated K2 million a to Malawi’s oldest and music legend Giddes Chalamanda.
The bank has also promised to give Chalamanda a retirement package after he entertained and educated Malawians and thousands across the globe through his top of the class music for several decades.
FDH Bank spokesperson Lorraine Lusinje confirmed the development to Nyasa Times.
“It is a package for him and it includes a grocery and being Banki Pakhomo agent,” Lusinje said.
Chalamanda, who despite sang for many years, just like many musicians did not eat his sweat due to several factors including piracy.
However, he was able to sustain life and wear a smile when he was taken on board to be performing alongside the duo of ‘Edgar ndi Davis’ band.
The band is owned by two prominent lawyers Edgar Kachere and Davis Njobvu.
In his remarks, Njobvu expressed delightment with the kind gesture shown by FDH.
Njobvu and Kachere were the one’s who played a leading role alongside other individuals to ensure that Chalamanda accomplish his choldhood dream of visiting the United States of America (USA) as cited in his song Buffalo Soldier that he would one day love to visit America.
The song was produced several decades ago.
In his final remarks, Njobvu said: “Edgar ndi Davis Band wish to thank the directors and management of FDH Bank for the promise of a grocery and surprise retirement package to Giddes Chalamanda. We are happy to see that the corporate sponsor has come in to recognise Chalamanda, who we regard as a hero and a true legend”.
Meanwhile, Chalamanda has recorded a mash-up with musician of the moment Patience Namadingo who is also brand ambassador for FDH Bank.
Some of the songs in the mash-up include the famous ‘Liny’, ‘Napolo’, ‘Buffalo Soldier’, and ‘Che Meli.Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
this is good. well done FDH bank.
Thanks FDH for recognizing Chalamanda, he is indeed a true legend, unsung original hero koma sikuti muwone ngati zinyengo mumapanga ndi chipani cha Dpp chija ndekuti simufufuzidwa apo mukunama
As a country we must come up with a policy that must define how as a country we recognize and support people with immense talent or intelligence. This country has witnessed greatest talent in this kind of music the likes of Allan Namoko, Michael Yekha, Joseph Nangalembe, Mikoko Band, Daniel Kachamba (at least he saw appreciation in the west) Tambala Chitenje, Mitochi Brothers Band just to me a few. All these went unrecognized and many died very poor souls. The more we start to have a framework of recognizing and rewarding such people that will be the very moment this… Read more »
Good gesture keep it up