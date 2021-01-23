Police arrest more people without face masks

January 23, 2021 Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times Be the first to comment

Malawi Police continue to arrest more people found without face masks despite condemnation that the law enforcers are assaulting those deemed contravening the strict covid-19 preventive measures.

Arrested including university professor Chilimapumnga

In Limbe, police have arrested 30 people for not wearing face masks.

Spokesperson for the Limbe police Patrick Mussa, says the suspects have since been charged with “not wearing a face mask in a public area” and will appear in court soon.

In Dowa, police have arrested 13 people for being found in public without face masks.

Police publicist, Gladson M’bupha says the suspects, ages range from 31 to 37 and were arrested on Friday morning (January 22, 2021) at Dowa Boma and Dzaleka Refugee Camp in Dowa District.

This was after Officer In-charge for Dowa Police Station Deputy Commissioner Rhoda Manjolo and her team were monitoring the situation to make sure that people are adhering to the rules and regulations between Dowa Boma and Dzaleka Refugee Camp.

During the exercise, 6 were arrested at Dowa Boma, 7 at Dzaleka Refugee Camp while one was found selling beer at Dzaleka Refugee Camp outside permitted hours.

The suspects will appear before court soon to answer charges of failing to comply with Covid-19 rules and regulations.

In a related development, 4 people have been arrested in Nkhotakota for allegedly failing to wear face masks in public.

The four suspects  have been identified as Mwayi Dalisoni,  of Kapangama Village in Ntchisi, Eliya Phiri , Esau Banda and Enerst Chibothera all from Nkhotakota.

It is said that the four, were found  moving around at Nkhotakota main market without wearing face masks.

They were instantly arrested and will appear before court soon to answer the charges leveled against them according to Paul Malimwe Deputy Police Spokesperson for Nkhotakota.

National Police spokesperson James Kadadzera  urged  Malawians to adhere to the Covid-19 rules and regulations  including wearing face masks in public,  saying they will enforce the law and conduct their work without infringing on rights of the citizenry.

Recently, the country has been witnessing an upsurge in Covid-19 cases in the wake of the second wave of the pandemic.

