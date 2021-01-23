Communities members restore ecosystem to build climate resilience

A community initiative aimed at building long term resilience to challenges brought by climate change has embarked on catchment restoration to provide ground cover around Linthipe catchment area on the outskirts of Lilongwe district.

Residents hope the exercise supported by the National Local Government Finance Committee (NLGFC)’s Climate Smart Enhanced Public Works Program (EPWP) will in the long-term help cushion shocks as a result of climate change.

Chairperson Ben Ndewele explained to journalists on Thursday the area has been experiencing different types of weather-related challenges such as land degradation, soil erosion and strong winds which have devastated communities-built environment in the process.

“We believe that there will be relief from these shocks with the coming of this program as more trees will be planted in our area,” assured Ndewele with hope from the initiative.

He added that the area is currently more prone to disasters due to absence of cover. An example is one of the primary school buildings whose roofs were blown off by strong winds last year. This is largely blamed on the absence of a wind break.

Last September, communities mobilized themselves and created a nursery where some seedlings were sowed and others distributed around Linthipe catchment area.

NLGFC Research and Documentation Officer, Symon Lubanga said the program is designed to strengthen household resilience to shocks and creating durable community assets.

“Through this program, we provide technical expertise and finances to selected households especially the ultra – poor,” says Lubanga, a research supported advocate in these initiatives.

The program which wraps up in March, is expected to witness a reduction in weather shocks because trees planted through the exercise along – side other re-afforestation efforts.

It is hoped that soil and water conservation, infiltration pits, stone bands and gulley reclamation will enhance better ecosystems services to the communities in the area.

