MyBucks donates K3m to Society of Medical Doctors for PPEs 

In a bid to stop further spread of COVID-19, MyBucks Banking Corporation has donated K3 million to the Society of Medical Doctors in Malawi (SMDM) for the procurement of personal protective equipment (PPEs) for frontline health workers.

Receiving the donation, President of the Society of Medical Doctors in Malawi Dr Victor-Saidi Mithi stated that frontline health workers are facing numerous challenges due to inadequate supply of PPEs across the country.

He therefore said the Society will coordinate and distribute the items to hospital and health facilities in dire need of these supplies.

“The pandemic has caused a health care crisis in Malawi due to overwhelming numbers of Covid 19 patients coming in on a daily basis. More than 150 people have been hospitalised and the number is increasing on a daily basis, exerting pressure on the very limited resources that we have to treat these patients.

“Health care workers are also being infected at an overwhelming rate hence others are being withdrawn from the front line and we have some of them,” said Mithi.

As of last week, according to him, 915 health care workers, cumulatively, had tested positive for Covid-19.

“Considering the fact that our health system already has very few heath workers, this is a disaster to us- on average doctor patient ratio is at 1 doctor to 33,000 patients hence we can’t afford to get more health care workers infected if we are to win this fight against Covid- 19,” he lamented.

He therefore thanked MyBucks for channelling the resources towards the fight against the pandemic.

Mithi assured the bank they will channel the items to areas where they are mostly needed.

“There are many critical areas that need intervention one being supportive drugs and equipment used for patients in critical condition among others. Let’s join hands- together we can defeat this pandemic,” Mithi emphasized.

On his part, MyBucks SME Manager, Lucius Kasakala said as a responsible corporate citizen, the bank seeks to play an active role in the fight against Covid 19, which, he said, has redefined business and societal norms in the country and beyond.

“We believe that this war has multiple fronts that need to be defeated and simple preventive life style changes are critical to curb the spread. We all need to vigorously adhere to these preventive measures so that the pressure being exerted to our health facilities and workers in particular should be relieved,” said Kasakala.

MyBucks Malawi is a fully fledged bank with branches in Blantyre, Lilongwe, Mzuzu, Zomba, Mangochi, Dzaleka, Kasungu and Madisi. Currently, it has a fully-fledged delivery channel of 17 branches, over 80 agents, and 30 ATMS across the country, offering a full range of banking products and services that include Bancassurance and microfinance products.

