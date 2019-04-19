Police arrest presidential convoy stone throwers: Suspected to be MCP members

Malawi Police in Lilongwe have arrested five people believed to be Malawi Congress Party (MCP) supporters who are suspected to have thrown stones at a presidential convoy and smashed two government vehicles and another which belongs to ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

The incident happened in two different areas within a space of two weeks.

Police say they have arrested Macsio Balawo, 22 and Mphatso Daveson, 23 from Nsundwe and Gedion Bakili 21, Dalitso Sinkanako, 33 and Kamwendo Ndala, 26 from Nsalu for damaging the vehicles.

They are expected to answer a ‘malicious damage’ charge.

The vehicles smashed were for the police, the ministry of Information and a DPP bus which Sendera Sisters use.

The incident happened when President Peter Mutharika had whistle stop tours in Lilongwe and Mchinji respectively.

