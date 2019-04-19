Zomba City  Council introduces parking fees

Zomba City Council has introduced parking fees in what officials is aimed at boosting its revenue and curb illegal parking in the country’s old capital city.

Acting chief executive officer Mussa Mwale said at a news conference that the enhancement of the revenue will boost public service delivery.

“As a council, we noted that we are missing out on revenue collection opportunity, considering the overgrowing demands for services the council is mandated to provide using the few existing financial resources,” he said.

Mwale added that the council used to collect less in revenue and that some of the challenges it faced included understaffing of car parking collectors as the council only had three, lack of sensitisation to city residents and ineffective monitoring mechanism.

He however said this was not the first time that parking fees have been introduced, saying they were introduced sometime ago but did not work out.

“This time we have put in place to ensure its success,” said Mwale.

The acting CEO said 11 people have been hired for the job and they will be getting commissions.

“We have put in place measures that there is no corruption or theft of the parking fees,” he said.

He said each motorist will be required to pay K150 per hour for the parking of a vehicle.

