Police arrest Prophet Sabao for cheque forgery allegations

Malawi police have arrested self-styled prophet Chimwemwe Seer Sabao of Agelic gathering for Christ Church (AGAC) on allegations that he forged a cheque belonging to Glalle Stationers Company.

Central Region Police Publicist Kingsley Dandaula confirmed to Nyasa Times about the arrest.

Dandaula said Sabao will face interrogation on fraud and forgery charges.

It is alleged that Sabao connived to defraud Glalle Company but that his accomplices reported him to police.

The controversial preacher is also the one who made a prophecy claim that President Peter Mutharika will not be able to stand in 2019 polls.

Sabao was also in the media few months ago for assaulting his wife and dumping her in the family toilet.

But later his wife died in a very controversial manner in which it is alleged that she was poisoned.

