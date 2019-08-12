Chakwera back from US,  ready to give testimony in court for poll case

August 12, 2019 Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times 3 Comments

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera has returned from the United States and faces a huge battle in court over the presidential election result case.

Chakwera: Claims he was robbed of victory

Chakwera left the country two weeks ago for the church trip amid concerns that he is one of the key witnesses in the poll case and should have avoided the trip.

The MCP leader was at the court  on Monday  and interacted with the first appellant of the case, UTM president Saulos Chilima.

They sat together most of the times, surrounded by their bodyguards, apparently discussing the issue as Monday  was third day  for Chilima to take to the witness box.

University of Livingstonia lecturer George Phiro said Chakwera needed to be around because the case centres on him and Chilima.

The casehas attracted huge public interest and is being covered live by some local broadcasters.

There is also Chichewa translation, and efforts through an application by lawyers for petitioners to dispense with the translation as it was consuming too much time, was dismissed by a five-judge panel of Healey Potani, Dingiswayo Madise, Mike Tembo, Redson Kapindu and Ivy Kamanga.

President Peter Mutharika, leader of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) was re-elected after narrowly defeating Chakwera  who alleges he is the rightful winner of the election, calling the result that saw him losing by 159,000 votes as “daylight robbery”.

The opposition has claimed that results sheets were altered using typewriter correction fluid – Tippex.

Mutharika has dismissed the doubts over him winning 38.57 percent of the vote, saying international observers had deemed the polls “peaceful, free and fair.”

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

3
Leave a Reply

avatar
2 Comment threads
1 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
3 Comment authors
Bwana wa UlesiAcapulcoGolologolo Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Acapulco
Guest
Acapulco

I hope chakwera is well prepared for cross examination unlike useless chilima. Kalekeni kaphale is one of the best defence lawyers in Malawi. Chakwera better come from the US with factual evidence, not opinion evidence…

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Golologolo
Guest
Golologolo

Its good he has come to dance to the tune of his mess
He thought he was jocking with Malawians. That will be the end of this man. Mark my word

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Bwana wa Ulesi
Guest
Bwana wa Ulesi

Cheers 🥂

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago