Police arrest teacher for alleged defilement of  pupil

Malawi Police Service have arrested a primary school teacher at in Ntcheu for allegedly defiling a 15 -year-old standard 7 pupil.

Ntcheu Police Station spokesperson Hastings Chigalu, said he suspect, Limbikani Kapeta, 28, had an affair with the young girl since June 2020.

He said the girl came home late on September 30, 2020 and when asked, she told her mother that she was with the teacher .

“She revealed that the two were lovers,” Chigalu explained.

The teacher accepted that he has was in a love affair with the girl.

Meanwhile, the victim is undergoing medical examination at Ntcheu District Hospital.

Kapeta hails from Alli Kanyenda Village in the area of Traditional Authority (TA) Malengachanzi in Nkhotakota district.

Kapeta will appear in court soon to answer a case of defilement contrary to Section 138 (1) of the Penal Code.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Share

Tweet

Pin

LinkedIn

Email

Print 0 shares