Police Brutality or Domestic Revenge? Man Hospitalized After Wife Orders Assault by Fellow Officers

A 52-year-old man, Moses Kachulu, is recovering in hospital with a leg fracture, reportedly sustained after being brutally assaulted by police officers—allegedly on the orders of his wife, who is herself a police officer.

The shocking incident, which occurred in Chiradzulu District, has triggered widespread outrage among local residents and human rights defenders, who are demanding an independent probe.

According to Kachulu, a domestic dispute with his wife spiraled into a nightmare when he was detained at a local police station, then transferred to Chichiri Prison. While in custody, he claims his wife directed fellow officers—both junior and senior ranks—to beat him, resulting in his severe injury.

He is now demanding justice and has called on authorities to investigate the abuse of power and conflict of interest involved in the case.

Victor Mhango of the Centre for Human Rights Education, Advice and Assistance (CHREAA) has joined the call for accountability, describing the matter as deeply disturbing and a clear violation of basic rights.

When contacted, Chiradzulu Police spokesperson Cosmas Kagulo initially said he was unaware of the incident but promised to follow up and provide details.

Kachulu is expected to undergo surgery today, as the investigation—and public anger—continues to intensify.

Nyasa Times will continue to monitor and report on this developing story.

