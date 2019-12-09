Police charge MP Jolobala for roughing up DC

Malawi Police in Machinga have charged Machinga east MP Esther Jolobola with conduct likely to cause breach of peace after she violently squeezed the district commissioner’s shirt on his neck, nearly choking him.

The director of Planning and Development at the district council managed to stop the assault on the district commissioner Yobu Makina Gama.

Police spokesperson for eastern region Joseph Sauka has confirmed of the criminal offence against the violent female member of parliament.

Spokesperson for Machinga district council Patrick Ndawala said Jolobola stormed the offce of the district commissioner demanding that he makes available funds for a water pump in her constituency.

When she was told that the money could not be available immediately as the office follows procedures, she became angry and violent.

“She became angry because she had heard that the Financial Services Committee had made a resolution to fund water pump purchases and she wanted her own share of money,” said Ndawala.

The district commissioner said later the pump had already been purchased for her constituency.

The lady MP grabbed the district commissioner by the shirt and necktie whilst forcing him against the wall.

She scattered everything, including paper work, on the district commissioner’s desk office.

