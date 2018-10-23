Police crackdown on cocaine trade in Malawi: Arrest 4 suspects

Malawi Police in Lilongwe have arrested four people on suspicion that they were trading in cocaine, a banned drug substance.

Lingadzi police spokesperson Gift Chitowe said three of the suspects are Nigerians and one is a Malawian woman.

The Malawian woman busted in the drug trafficking ring has been identified as Matina Msungama, 28, from Lobi in chief Kaphuka’s area in Dedza.

The Nigerians are Fillings, 35, Exe Chigozye, 32, from Imo state and Kingsley Olisa, 25, from Olu state in Nigeria.

Chitowe said the three were plying the illegal trade in Lilongwe’s Area 49.

He said the four would be brought in court soon to answer charges of trading in illicit drugs.

Police have intensified its fight against trade in illicit drugs following the death of a Malawian recently in Brazil who was on drug trafficking mission.

