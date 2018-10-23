9 hat-tricks scored in 2018 Carlsberg Cup: Two joint overall top scorers

From 179 goals scored throughout the 2018 edition of the Carlsberg Cup, nine were hat-tricks from which two of the scorers, Steven Madimba of Mchengautuwa and Emmanuel Lino of Hangover, emerged joint top scorers with seven goals apiece.

And none of the top scorers reached the final but only Lino played in the semifinal in which they lost 0-3 to Mighty Beforward Wanderers, who went on to lose to Masters Security on post-match penalties after drawing 1-1 in regulation time at Kamuzu Stadium on Saturday.

A total of 72 matches were played by 88 teams, 22 from the Southern Region, 20 from the Centre, 10 from the North and 16 from the elite TNM Super League.

Played from July 28 to August 13, the South’s regional qualifiers produced 24 goals and had 4 hat-tricks: Lanjesi Nkhoma (Ciso), Yotamu Mawunde (MDF Marine), Stain Pindame (Hangover) and Lewis Thom (Naming’omba) and the biggest win was Hangover 4-0 Polytechnic. Top scorer was Yotamu Mawunde with 5 goals.

Teams that qualified for the national phase were MDF Marine, Hangover, Cobbe Barracks, Naming’omba, Changalume, Mighty Ivory, Nyasa Big Bullets Reserves and Steffords.

For the Central Region, 43 goals were scored with just one hat-trick by Airborne’s Kephas Zimba, who ended as joint top scorer with Luka Kolodio of Ngolowindo at 5 goals apiece. The giggest win was Airborne 5-0 Osasor.

Teams that qualified for the national phase were Luanar, Airborne, Ngolowindo, Mitundu and Lilongwe Veterans.

From 23 goals, the Northern Region qualifiers didn’t produce any hat-trick but the leading scorer was Mchengautuwa’s Steve Madimba with 3 goals while the biggest win was Luwinga 3-0 Manyamula. Teams that qualified were Mchengatuwa, Ekwendeni Hammers and Manyamula.

The 16 teams from the TNM Super League — Befoward Wanderers, Nyasa Big Bullets, Silver Strikers, Civil Sporting Club, Blue Eagles, MAFCO, Moyale, Kamuzu Barracks, Red Lions, Mzuni, Tigers FC, Master Security, Dwangwa United, Karonga United, TN Stars and Nchalo United — then joined the race for the national phase to make of round of 32.

From 89 goals scored in 31 matches, 4 were hat-tricks from Khuda Muyaba (Silver Strikers), Steven Madimba (Mchengautuwa), Emmanuel Lino (Hangover) and Mike Mkwate (Nyasa Big Bullets), who became this round’s top scorer with 5 goals. The biggest win was Nyasa Big Bullets 8-0 Mitundu.

There were a total of 20 postmatch penalties of which 4 were matches involving Masters Security FC. Their only clean record was a 3-1 win over lower league side Cobbe Barracks in Round of 16.

The other three were won after shootouts following 1-1 draw with Mzuni in Round of 32; 4-3 against Mafco in the quarterfinals after drawing 2-2 in regulation time; 4-3 against defending champions Nyasa Big Bullets and finally 5-4 against Wanderers in Saturday’s final.

Master Security has now joined the elite to with this prestigious Carlsberg Cup joining Wanderers (3 times); Bullets (3 times) and once apiece by MDF team, Moyale and Kamuzu Barracks.

Masters have made history by being champions in their first-ever Carlsberg Cup final while Wanderers have appeared in six final matches.

Wanderers were the first champions in 2000 when they beat their rivals Nyasa Big Bullets, then known as Bata Bullets 2-1 through goals from Bob Mpinganjira, and late Hendrix Banda’s Golden Goal while late Chikondi Banda scored Bullets’ consolation.

In 2001, it was Moyale Barracks who clinched it by beating the defunct Escom United 1-0 through a goal from Prichard Mwansa.

2002 was the turn for Total Big Bullets when they beat MTL Wanderers 1-0 from McDonald Yobe’ goal.

The final in 2003 ended in controversy between Bullets and Wanderers when it was at 2-2 in extra time with goals from James Chilapondwa (2) for Bullets and another brace from Wanderers’ Joseph Kamwendo.

Wanderers had scored a goal through Muzipasi Mwangonde but it was controversially ruled out leading to violence from the angry fans.

Following the violence and the controversy that followed, Carlsberg pulled out its sponsorship only to resurface in 2012 and the champions were Blue Eagles

Escom United 1-0 through Ben Hojani.

Moyale Barracks reached the final again in 2013 but they were beaten to it by fellow soldiers Kamuzu Barracks 1-0 through Harvey Mkacha.

Big Bullets won it in 2014 by beating Zomba United 2-0 through Victor Limbani and Henry Kabichi while Wanderers reclaimed the glory in 2015 by beating Big Bullets 2-1 through Victor Nyirenda, Kondwani Kumwenda with Jaffali Chande claiming the consolation.

2016 was Wanderers turn when their 1-1 draw (Harry Nyirenda) with Silver Strikers (Victor Limbani) had to be decided on penalties and the Nomads carried the day 6-5.

Bullets won the 2017 series by beating Wanderers 5-3 after 2-2 draw

Nyasa Bullets scoring through Muhammad Sulumba and Nelson Kangunje and Wanderers through Jafali Chanje and Isaac Kaliyati in regulation time.

