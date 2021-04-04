Police detain vehicle, illegal immigrants from Somalia, Ethiopia

Malawi Police in Kasungu have detained three Somalis and an Ethiopian whom they believe are illegal immigrants.

The police have also detained a vehicle they were using.

Police spokesperson in the Central East Region Harry Namwaza said the venicle, a Toyata Voxy, registration number MC 6698, carried 18 illegal immigrants.

Namwaza said police detectives were, on the night of March 2, 2021, on patrol from Mponela heading Kasungu and after passing Chilanga Mission turn-off, the said motor vehicle, black in colour, appeared from the opposite direction.

Upon seeing the police vehicle, the car stopped and immediately everyone on board disembarked and dashed into a nearby forest, leaving the vehicle without keys.

Police then conducted a search and managed to apprehend three Somalian nationals and an Ethiopian national.

According to Namwaza, there was another vehicle yet to be identified which had carried Malawians and was acting like a sweeper to ensure that the road is clear for the illegal immigrants to be trafficked to unknown destination.

0 0 vote Article Rating

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!