Police Engage Mzuni Students on Safety and Security

Police in the Northern Region on Monday held an interactive session with students at Mzuzu University (Mzuni), focusing on safety and security as part of the 2025/2026 academic orientation.

The session, led by Superintendent Alexander Ngwala, Regional Community Policing Coordinator for the North, stressed that safeguarding students and protecting university property starts with the students themselves.

Ngwala shared practical tips on personal security, campus safety, and navigating the city of Mzuzu responsibly.

“Ensure you take care of your personal property such as phones, laptops, and money,” he advised.

He encouraged students to move in pairs or groups, particularly at night, and to avoid using secluded paths during odd hours.

“Do not allow strangers into your hostels, whether during the day or at night—you never know their motives,” he cautioned.

Other issues tackled included responsible use of social media, staying alert to cyberbullying, avoiding criminal conduct, and promptly reporting suspicious activities to the university authorities or police for immediate redress.

Christine Makano, Executive Officer for Student Affairs at Mzuni, commended the police for their timely involvement in student orientation. She said the guidance offered would go a long way in helping new students settle in and stay safe during their academic journey.

