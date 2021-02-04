Police explain charges for  Maneb bosses

February 4, 2021 Zawadi Chilunga - Nyasa Times 1 Comment

Malawi Police have explained the charges that have been slapped on former Malawi National Examinations Board (Maneb) executive director Gerald Chiunda and three others in relation to the cancelled 2020 Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) examinations.

Gerald Chiunda ex-Maneb executive director  (left) pcharged

National police spokesperson James Kadadzera said Chiunda who was arrested  alongside Ishmael Faki, chief examination development officer, Joseph Chilombe, chief examination officer, and Owen Kutho, head of security have been charged for contravening Maneb Act.

Maneb Act (1987) mandates the board to take charge of the process if localising the development and administration of national examinations.

Kadadzera said the four, who are currently being held at Zomba Police Station, have been charged for  allegedly failing to exercise due care in relation to the safety of national examination materials and that they failed to take reasonable steps for the security of national examination materials in accordance with the Maneb Act.

“Their arrests follows findings of police investigations into the matter,” said Kadadzera.

He  said the four twill appear in court for prosecution.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
0 0 vote
Article Rating

Sharing is caring!

Follow us in Twitter
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
jade
jade
2 hours ago

what a waste of time. What about the examiners?

0
Reply
shares
1
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
Covid-19 spike forces Malawi parliament to postpone Mid-Year Budget meeting to Feb 22

Officials from parliament say the National Assembly has postponed the mid-year budget review meeting  scheduled for February 8 to February...

Close