Police gives Matindi owner, Nselebo up to September 19 to refund duped former minister Mcheka Chilenje’s K15m

Police in Blantyre have given Matindi Private Schools crooked owner, Elvis Nserebo up to September 19, 2021 to refund K15 million, which he and a self-anointed prophet, Andrew Kambeja swindled former Speaker of Parliament and an erstwhile cabinet minister in the deposed DPP government, Esther Mcheka-Chilenje.

The former Parliamentarian, Mcheka Chilenje under the pretext that she will take over Matindi School premises currently leased by Maranatha Academy for 10 years since 2018 until 2028.

Earlier on, the failed businessman, Nserebo and his accomplice, Kambeja was given until last Friday as deadline but after failure he has been given grace period to sort things out by September 19.

Mcheka, showed interest to purchase the Matindi campus, through Andrew Kambeja, a prophet of Christ Union Revival International ministries and Nserebo.

She, however, was duped a cool K15 million, which she borrowed from loan sharks at a high interest rate, as part payment for the deal.

However, after realising that Matindi campus was leased to Maranatha Academy Boys for 10 years, Mcheka questioned Nserebo and Kambeja to refund her money but the two.

In an audio which went viral on social media, Mcheka asked for her money a cussing the prophet of stealing.

At first, Nserebo offered the place to Blantyre Synod, who upon realising as well that it was leased they bowed out before approaching Mcheka to buy the campus.

However, Nserebo who few weeks ago wanted to visit his Matindi Premises, was denied access as there is an injunction barring him to visit the place.

It was alleged that he wanted to show CCAP St Columbus officials with an aim of selling them the plot.

According to an inside source from St Columbus Church, Nserebo has asked some pastors to convince their congregation to buy the campus with an exchange of a token of appreciation.

“He has assured the pastors that if they manage to convince the congregation buy the campus he will give them a certain percentage,” he said.

Nserebo has run out of ideas because Some parents of students at Maranatha Academy successfully obtained an injunction restraining him from continuing with a decision to close the school’s campus.

A copy of the court order even warns Matindi against continuing with the decision.

“If you or any of your servants or agents howsoever disobey or neglect to obey this order, you shall be liable to process of execution to compel your obedience,” reads the court order in part.

The self-declared prophet, Andrew Kambeja and his accomplice in the matter, Nserebo, owner of a school premises in Blantyre, (formerly Matindi Private Secondary School) a place, which used to house the defunct Matindi Private Schools told the unsuspecting Mcheka-Chilenje that if she pays K15 million she would take the school premises where Maranatha Academy operates.

Ironically, the school premises Kambeja promised Mcheka-Chilenje to take over is under dispute as Maranatha Academy has obtained an injunction against Nserebo from selling the premises as they are said to have paid a total sum of K240 million in rentals and leased the premises for 10 years in 2018.

In an audio, which recently went viral on social media Mcheka-Chilenje was pleading with Prophet Kambeja who she referred to as her son to give her back her K15 million back repeatedly saying that she trusted him as a man of God but only for him to connive with Nserebo to force her borrow the money with high interest rates in order for her to acquire the property for her school as promised.

Maranatha Academy director Ernest Kaonga said in an interview that it is unfortunate that what is going on has affected the innocent students who have been victim of circumstances.

Said Kaonga: “It had to take the parents of the students, after they became fed-up with Nselebo’s unbecoming behaviours to go to court to seek legal redress and thereby obtain an injunction as a temporary solution to ensure that the students are not put through emotional trauma.

“At first, some people thought we were the ones in the wrong but later they realised that it is not our fault. Our reputation was put to shred but thank God we have all the documentation and proof of payments to prove that we duly leased the premises. This is a case of someone being pure greedy.

Despite the wrangles going on at the premises, Maranatha Academy scored highly in the just announced MSCE exams, sending a staggering 172 students who scored with flying grades to public universities in the country.

