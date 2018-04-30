Police impound 22 minibuses in Ntcheu for wrong parking

Police in Ntcheu district have impounded 24 minibuses for wrong parking offences.

The move is expected to help reduce road accidents in the district caused by reckless driving and wrong parking.

Desipite the district having a modern bus deport, minibus operators like to pick and drop passengers from unauthorised and dangerous places such as filling stations and others which put passengers’ lives and other road users at risk.

According to Ntcheu police publicist Hastings Chigalu, the law-enforcers have been senstizing and warning minibus operators about the dangers of such conduct but, many chose to ignore the advice.

“On monday April 30, 2018 we staged a sweeping exercise targeting all wrong parked minubuses,” said Chigalu.

“Uniformed and non uniformed officers were all over the boma making sure that the purpose is achieved.”

Both Traffic Police and Officers from the General Duties jointly conducted the sweeping exercise.

He added: “All we wanted from them is cooperation to operate from designated places authorised by the Ntcheu District Council.”

Chigalu said they will continue with such exercises until they see to it that road traffic laws are being followed at all times.

Ntcheu is one of the districts that record more road accidents.

