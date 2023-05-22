Police investigating own officers over alleged corruption

The Malawi Police Service (MPS) says it has instituted investigations into allegations that its officers at Bunda/Bypass Roadblock pocketed K3,000.00 from a woman who failed to convince them on the source of her two bags of maize and groundnuts which she was transporting.

The incident happened on Saturday, May 20, 2023. The video of the officers requesting the money went viral on social media and the four officers who were on duty at that time are being questioned. Those who will be found responsible will be charged and prosecuted.

The Malawi Police Service through its Public Relations Officer, Senior Superintendent Peter Kalaya, has assured Malawians that its officers will continue to work with diligence as they strive to make the country safe and secure for all.

“MPS reiterates its zero tolerance to criminality and unprofessionalism among its officers and that any officer found breaking the law, on or off-duty will be arrested and prosecuted,” reads part of the press release signed by Kalaya.

In a related development, the Malawi Police Service arrested two of its officers from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on corruption charges for allegedly receiving bribes from Burundian nationals to influence release of confiscated property.

According to Senior Superintendent Peter Kalaya, the two received funds amounting to K 20 million from seven Burundians when their shipping containers used to store farm produce were seized.

The two officers and the seven Burundians were charged with official corruption.

As if this is not enough, there are reports from the Small Scale Business Operators Association alleging that some police officers are soliciting bribes from foreign nationals so that they are not evicted from residential areas.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!