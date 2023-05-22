Standard 7 school boy kills standard 4 boy over girl

Police in Machinga are hunting for a 14 year standard seven boy in Machinga who has killed a standard four learner over a girl.

Police in Machinga have confirmed that the standard seven learner at Chikweo primary school in Machinga is on the run after he has allegedly killed a fellow standard four learner, Victor Biziwick from the same school.

Machinga Police public relations officer, Sergeant Western Kansire said the two had a love triangle affair with one of the girl learners at the school, but without the knowledge of each other, of which upon their realization, the two engaged in a fight which has led to the incident.

Kansire said Biziwick was rushed to Chikweo Health Centre, where he was pronounced dead.

Postmortem shows he had other underlying health conditions.

