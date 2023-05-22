Malawi govt accused of wasting forex on “mediocre” Dubai board members training

Malawi Government has come under intense fire for flying dozens of parastatal board members to Dubai for a “mediocre” training at the time the country is facing economic turbulence with chronic forex starvation.

Critics say the government has not exercised public financial prudence, which it preaches, when it sponsored the board members and course facilitators to fly to Dubai for a course which could have been conducted in the country.

During the course, international training and consultancy company Sycamore Consult Limited emphasized the need for board members to understand their roles for them to effectively contribute to the growth of their organizations.

Audrey Mwala, Managing Director for Sycamore Consult Limited made the emphasis during the week long training on corporate governance the company conducted for board members of various organizations in Dubai.

Mwala said the training was aimed at equipping board members with the understanding of the framework of corporate governance and their roles in organization development, for them to take responsibility and ownership of their roles

“Often times board members lack clarity of their roles in organizations and as a result they take a back sit and wait for management to give direction, as a result they fail to effectively contribute to the development of their institutions.

“That is why this training is important in the creation of revolutionary boards, ones with the capacity to embrace and adapt to the changing business landscape,” said Mwala.

One of the participants described the training as very relevant in a volatile business world full of uncertainties.

