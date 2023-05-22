Illovo launches the K157m prize ‘Tseketseke Kuma Last’ promotion

In its quest in always seeking innovative ways to reward its loyal customers and consumers, Illovo Sugar Malawi Plc has launched its biggest promotion this year — dubbed ‘Tseketseke Kuma Last’ — which has been allocated with K157 million on prizes.

At the launch on Monday at Sunbird Mount Soche Hotel, Finance Director Kondwani Msimuko said this is a sequel of 2020 ‘Iponyereni Kwakuya ndi Illovo’ and last year’s ‘Iponyereninso Kwakuya’.

“Based on feedback from our valued customers and consumers from the previous year’s run variations of this promotion, we have incorporated new and improved features to make it even more exciting and rewarding for everyone,” Msimuko said.

“The promotion name of Tseketseke Kuma Last signifies the fact that we have come a long way in our efforts to become the sugar brand of choice. Therefore, we have also ensured that this time around, we reach out to customers and consumers in deep rural areas — giving them a chance to participate and win some amazing prizes.”

He added that the promotion will encompass three entry levels that will include stockists, grocers and consumers that “considers the needs of each group to ensure that everyone can participate and receive fantastic rewards that match their interests and businesses”.

Stockists are required to buy one or more tons of Illovo Tseketseke sugar in order to win the amazing monthly prizes such as:

• 12 brand new express cabin tricycles, 4 from each region;

• 9 generators, 3 from each region; and

• 9 deep freezer fridges, 3 from each region.

Prizes for grocers are:

• K1 million vouchers for iron sheets for 36 people and 216 bicycles in a biweekly draw

• Six motorcycles in a monthly draw — 2 from each region with a total of 2 draws to be conducted;

For consumers, they are expected to buy 3kg’s of Illovo sugar for instant prizes through a lucky dip such as zitenje; T-shirts; buckets; caps; mugs and sugar canisters among others.

Additionally, all participants shall enter a monthly draw for 3 main big prizes — 6 cookers; 6 upright fridges and 6 shopping vouchers worth K250,000 — for a total of 6 winners for each category will be identified by the end of the promotion period.

Entry into the promotion at all levels requires that the participants use their EFD receipt to enter by writing their name and contacts at the back and dropping it into entry boxes at selected participating outlets.

Illovo will run a shopper and consumer activities in 10 selected outlets — Shoprite: Blantyre, Lilongwe: City Mall, Gateway Mall, Mzuzu: Chipiku: Ginnery Corner, Chitawira, Chilambula, Lilongwe City, Mzuzu and Sana Mega for a period of 20 days.

“We are confident that this promotion will be well received and are excited to see the results,” Msimuko said. “It’s our way of saying thank you to our loyal consumers and motivating our stockists and grocers as they continue to promote our brand.

“Once again, thank you for your continued support of our Tseketseke brand, and let’s make this the biggest and most exciting sales promotion to date.”

Last year’s prizes were:

* Six Nissan NP200 for stockists who were required to purchase a minimum of 2 tons or more of sugar;

* 3 Big Boy motorbikes in each of the three regions, as well as 36 bicycles and 36 50kg bags of fertilizer for the grocers and table tops;

* 3 cookers, 3 fridges and 3 shopping vouchers for retail shoppers;

* Also gave away numerous instant prizes in the form of buckets, zitenje, T-shirts and Illovo sugar packets to shoppers.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!