Nankhumwa camp threatens legal action if DPP delays convention

May 22, 2023 James Chanza - Contributor Be the first to comment
Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) camp rallying behind the candidature of Kondwani Nankhumwa has warned that it will resort to legal action if the party fails to hold its convention this year.

Campaign chairperson for Nankhumwa in in Northern Region, Kenneth Sanga, made the remarks amidst silence from the party’s central committee regarding the conventions’ scheduling.

Father (APM) and Son (Nankhumwa) in cordial relationship then
According to Sanga, the party’s constitution says all current office holders term will expire by 2 July 2023,therefore it is imperative to organize the convention to elect new officials who can contribute to the party’s reconstruction efforts leading up to the 2025 elections
Sanga has expressed concern that if the convention is not held in July without any justifiable reasons, they will pursue legal recourse in reclaiming intraparty democracy.

