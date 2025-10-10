Police launch manhunt after suspected arson at Chombe Rubber Plantation

Police in Nkhata Bay have launched a manhunt for unknown individuals suspected of setting fire to rubber trees at the Chombe Rubber Plantation in the district.

The suspected act of arson took place on October 8, 2025, at around 17:30 hours.

According to Nkhata Bay Police Public Relations Officer, Sergeant Enala Kalua, a security guard and the deputy general manager were on duty conducting routine patrols when they noticed flames rising from one of the rubber fields, identified as section 1987B.

Sergeant Kalua explained that with help from other workers, the two managed to control and eventually extinguish the blaze, which had already spread over an estimated 100-meter area before it was contained.

Despite their swift response, several rubber trees were destroyed in the fire, with damages valued at approximately K3.5 million.

Police detectives from Nkhata Bay visited the scene shortly after the incident to assess the extent of the damage and collect evidence that may assist in identifying those responsible.

Kalua confirmed that investigations are ongoing and that officers are working diligently to trace and apprehend the suspects behind the incident.

She also appealed to members of the public to report any suspicious activity or individuals who may have been seen near the plantation on the day of the fire.

The Chombe Rubber Plantation is one of the key contributors to local employment and economic activity in the area, and authorities fear that repeated incidents of vandalism or arson could negatively affect production and livelihoods.

As police continue their probe, the management of Chombe Rubber Plantation has vowed to strengthen security measures to prevent future attacks and safeguard the plantation’s valuable resources.

