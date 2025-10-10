NBM plc supports Parliament orientation program with K20 million

National Bank of Malawi (NBM) plc has given K20 million to the Parliament of Malawi to support the orientation program for newly elected legislative members.

The orientation program, set for October 13 to 17, is part of Parliament’s efforts to strengthen legislative capacity and improve governance in the country.

Speaking during the symbolic cheque handover ceremony in Blantyre on Tuesday, NBM plc Retail Banking Senior Manager , Eric Bob Munthali, said the Bank saw it necessary to support the initiative, noting that well-informed parliamentarians are essential for the promotion of democratic values and the formulation of sound economic policies.

He added that NBM plc’s contribution aligns with its commitment to national development and strengthening governance institutions.

“We believe that our support will have a positive impact on Malawi’s development as parliamentarians play a vital role in policymaking and lawmaking. Ensuring that they are properly oriented will lead to better decisions that benefit the nation,” said Munthali.

Deputy Clerk of Parliament responsible for Corporate Services, Chikondi Kachinjika, expressed gratitude for the generous donation by NBM plc, describing it as a timely intervention.

“We are extremely honoured by this gesture from the NBM plc. It reflects the continuation of a long-standing partnership between Parliament and the Bank. The donation is particularly crucial for us, as we had a budget deficit while planning a high-class event. This support is therefore very timely and greatly appreciated,” said Kachinjika .

Kachinjika said, the funds will be used to engage both local and international facilitators, including experienced academics, to enhance the capacity of Parliament.

He emphasized that the orientation program is key to equipping legislators with knowledge and skills necessary for effective representation, oversight, and lawmaking.

