Cracks Emerge in MCP as Members Push for Emergency Convention to Replace Chakwera

Signs of growing internal discontent have begun to surface within the Malawi Congress Party (MCP), as some senior members have formally written to party president Dr. Lazarus Chakwera, urging him to convene an emergency convention to elect a new leader.

The call comes barely a month after Chakwera and the MCP suffered a major defeat in the September 16 general elections, ending his five-year tenure as the country’s president.

According to the petitioners, Chakwera’s continued stay at the helm of the MCP contravenes Article 31(4) of the party’s constitution, which, they argue, disqualifies him from seeking another term since he is no longer serving as Malawi’s State President.

“The move follows Article 31(4) of the MCP constitution, which states that a president is only eligible to seek another term if they are serving as the country’s State President during their second term in the party,” said Alex Major, one of the members spearheading the call for renewal.

Major told Zodiak Broadcasting Station that a growing number of district and regional committee members share the view that the party needs to begin reorganizing and rebuilding ahead of the next electoral cycle — a process that, in their view, requires new leadership.

Sources within the MCP describe an atmosphere of unease and quiet maneuvering, with factions beginning to take shape between those who want Chakwera to step aside and loyalists who insist he should be allowed to complete his term.

One senior party insider, speaking on condition of anonymity, said frustration has been simmering since election day.

“Many in the party feel we went into the elections unprepared, disconnected from the grassroots, and too reliant on the assumption of incumbency. Some believe the leadership failed to read the political pulse of the nation,” the source said.

Dr. Chakwera, who took over the party’s presidency in 2013, led MCP to power in the court-sanctioned 2020 fresh presidential election under the Tonse Alliance. His tenure initially brought hope of reform and unity, but insiders now claim that internal structures weakened over time, as decision-making became increasingly centralized.

Party analysts suggest that the push for an emergency convention reflects not just constitutional concerns, but also deeper frustration over the direction and strategy of the party following the loss of State House.

“This is more than a technical argument about Article 31(4). It’s about the future of the party — whether it wants to rebuild with new energy or remain tied to the legacy of a leader many now view as transitional,” said one political observer.

In response, MCP Deputy Publicity Secretary Ken Nsonda has appealed for patience, urging members to allow the party time to reflect and regroup after the electoral loss.

“The party is still healing from the election defeat. Discussions on leadership transitions and conventions will be held in due course, following proper procedures,” said Nsonda.

He added that the MCP remains focused on internal reconciliation and strengthening its structures before any major leadership decisions are made.

The unfolding leadership tension marks a critical moment for Malawi’s oldest political party. Once known for its discipline and centralized order, the MCP now faces a delicate balancing act — maintaining unity while responding to increasing calls for renewal and accountability.

As the debate over Article 31(4) gathers momentum, many eyes will be on Dr. Chakwera’s next move — whether he chooses to hold onto the party’s top seat or pave the way for a new generation of leaders to take the mantle.

For a party that prides itself on structure and legacy, the coming months may define whether the MCP remains cohesive or fractures under the weight of its own internal contradictions.

