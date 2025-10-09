Kaombe Sugar Estate Unveils MK16 Million Sports Sponsorship Deal for Bangula Football Zone

In a spirited move to empower youth through sport, Kaombe Sugar Estate, a subsidiary of the Cattle Feedlot Company, has unveiled a MK16 million sports sponsorship deal for the Bangula Football Zone Committee (BFZC) in Nsanje District.

Speaking during the announcement on Wednesday, the company’s Accountant, George Hussein, said the initiative aligns with government efforts to uplift the welfare of young people through sports development.

“We will distribute brand-new jerseys and footballs to eight teams surrounding our estate before the league kick-off,” said Hussein.

He further revealed that beyond promoting sports, the tournament will also be used to raise awareness against theft and vandalism, particularly of sugar and electrical cables within the estate — acts that have strained relations between the company and local communities.

“We are urging all participating teams to refrain from violence during matches. Our aim is to use football as a tool for unity, discipline, and development within Traditional Authority Mbenje,” Hussein added.

BFZC Secretary, Zaifa Karim, hailed the sponsorship as timely and transformative, saying it will help nurture raw talent and inspire positive behavior among the youth.

“We are very grateful for this generous support. The sponsorship will not only promote sporting excellence but also help young people focus on productive activities instead of engaging in unacceptable behaviors,” said Karim.

The official launch of the tournament is scheduled for 18th October 2025 at Sorgin Community Ground, featuring 32 football teams from Sorgin, Bangula, and Phokera Zones. An additional MK2 million has also been allocated to support a netball league in the same area.

As part of its corporate social responsibility, Kaombe Sugar Estate has previously implemented several development projects in Nsanje, including classroom blocks, under-five clinics, boreholes, and other key infrastructure initiatives.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :