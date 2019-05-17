Police launches hunt for Ndirande man accused of murder of his 3-old daughter

Malawi Police in Ndirande have launched a manhunt to arrest a 28-year-old man for allegedly killing his three-month old daughter after he stepped on her neck during a fight with his wife.

Ndirande Police Station Public Relations Officer, Edina Mzingwitsa confirmed the incident in an interview, saying the fugitive identified as Wadi Mutheko, 28, on May 13 had a quarrel with his wife which resulted into a fight.

Mzingwitsa said in the course of the fight, the suspect allegedly stepped on the neck of their daughter, Tamara Wadi who died on the spot.

“The following morning, wife of the suspect informed neighbours that her daughter had died but she did not reveal the real cause of the death.

“As the family was proceeding with the funeral arrangements, the police received a tip from well- wishers about the incident which led to the death of the child,” Mzingwitsa said.

The Ndirande Police spokesperson said the police rushed to the scene where they requested for the body to conduct an autopsy to ascertain the cause of death.

“Postmortem conducted at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital established that the deceased died due to suffocation caused by strangulation,” she said.

Police interrogation with the wife revealed that it was her husband who stepped on the child during the fight.

“The search for the suspect is underway and if arrested, he will answer murder charges,” she said.

Meanwhile, the police are appealing to members of the public to report all cases of sudden death before proceeding with burial.

Mutheko hails from Mlanga Village in Traditional Authority Kapeni in Blantyre.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :