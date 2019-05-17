‘I have delivered’: Mutharika commissions Chapananga Bridge

May 17, 2019 Steve Chirombo- Mana Be the first to comment

President Peter Mutharika on Thursday officially commissioned the much awaited Chapananga Bridge in Chikwawa.

Chapananga Bridge will ease people’s transport challenges.

K8 billion Chapananga Bridge project across Mwanza River in Chikwawa

The longest bridge in the country (180 metres) constructed by Plem Construction Limited with funding from the Malawi Government.

Mutharika said the bridge which connects two areas of Chimwanjale and Chibisa wards in the district will now ease transport challenges communities of the two areas faced.

The Malawian leader said the bridge was a necessary infrastructure which the previous regimes failed to prioritize.

“We had the colonial government, under the Malawi Congress Party and other past governments that you know which failed to construct such a magnificent facility.

“This is the bridge I promised to give you here. This longest bridge will facilitate people’s easy access to either side of this area on top of accessing various social services,” said Mutharika.

Mutharika, therefore, called on people in the district to seriously safeguard the bridge by not vandalizing it.

He also called on communities in the area to vote for the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) come next week’s general elections.

“DPP has finally made it and will need you to vote for the party in next Tuesday’s elections,” he advised.

“Tick where you will see four maize cobs to give your vote to the DPP to continue leading and providing you with various development projects,” he added.

Earlier, Roads Authority (RA) Board Chairperson, Brown Mpinganjira thanked the President for commissioning the bridge.

Mpinganjira said the bridge was one of the most important developmental projects Chikwawa district and the country has ever had.

Government pumped in about K8 billion to construct Chapananga Bridge which is 180 meters long  across Mwanza River which contractor PLEM Construction Company Limited has given it 80 years life span.

