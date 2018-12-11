Police net 2 over ivory trade

Malawi Police in Lilongwe have arrested two people for illegal trading of ivory.

Brighton Kunchedwa: We are busting the syndicate of the illegal ivory trade

Police say the two, Allan Nyirenda and Robins Kaira, were arrested at City Mall in the Capital City when undercover police found them with less than one kilogram of the ivory.

The police say the two have since been charged with illegal possession of specimen of protected species.

Director of Parks and Wildlife Brighton Kunchedwa said the operation to arrest the two was jointly done with his department and the police after a tip.

“This shows that we are winning the battle against the illegal trade of ivory. Slowly, we busting the syndicate of the illegal ivory trade and very soon we will win the battle,” he said.

He applauded the judiciary for handing down stiff punishment for those found guilty of trading in the illegal trade.

