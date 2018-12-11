Public protector fails to pay ex-employees

Public protector, the Ombudsman has come under intense fire for failing to honour a court order to pay 20 ex-workers who were dismissed five years ago.

Ombudsman Martha Chizuma-Mwangonde

Some of the former employees said the Ombudsman is failing to implement an Industrial Court ruling which says the ex-workers must be paidtheir terminal benefits within three months.

Seven months after the ruling, the former employees are yet to get their dues prompting some of them to contact the media to express their worries that they are leading a very miserable life because most of them arenot working.

The office of the Ombudsman fights injustices, including failure to pay workers their dues, more especially in government ministries and departments.

“The office has not even calculated how much each one of us will get, this is frustrating for an office that is supposed to fight injustuces at work places,” said one of the ex-workers.

Spokesperson for the office Arthur Sembe said the office prepared all the documents pertaining to the payment of the terminal benefits long ago.

“We gave all the necessary documents to Treasury because they are responsible for the calculation of the terminal benefits and thepayments,” he said.

There was no immediate comment from Treasury.

