Hebrews Misomali withdraws DPP Neno North primaries to remain in civil service

One of the government officials from Office of President and Cabinet-OPC who announced that he is joining politics to contest as amember of parliament for Neno North constituencyon ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) ticket, Hebrews Misomali, has reversed his decision after government asked him to resign from the civil service.



Hebrews Misomali: I would rather keep my job

Misomali said he had talks with his employer (Government) on the issue of civil servants and politics and it was recommended for him to follow rules by either resigning from civil service before primaries and go into politics, or withdraw from politics.



He said balancing things at the current situation and on theground he has chosen to withdrawthis time till 2024.



Misomali is currently working at the Presidential initiativefor maternal health Safemotherhood as a Resource Mobilization Director which is now under ministry of Health from OPC.



“My message to my followers is that I needed to make somekind of a decision before primaries as a civil servant hence withdraw after vigorous talks with government. So they will have tobear with me and

wait to 2024 when I will be back,” said Misomali.



When asked if he was not aware of the rules, Misomali said he was aware that one to pursuec areer in politics must resign from civil service but he did not understand fully remedies that are there hence he has chosen to protect his job as a civil servant.



However, Misomali said he will support any candidate who will win in DPP primaries elections which has been scheduled to take place on 23 December in Neno North.



Following his withdraw the competition at DPP’s primary elections for Neno North will bebetween the incumbent Emmanuel Lonzo and Thoko Tembo a son to former Director of MBC, Benson Tembo.



The winner from the two will face a stiff competition from Osteen Gunde of Peoples Party and a civil rights activist Odreck Kathamalo who has resigned from National Elections Systems Trust as programs Officer to contest as an independent candidate.

